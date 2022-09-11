Home / Technology / How many times a post can be modified under Edit Button? Not more than 5, says Twitter

How many times a post can be modified under Edit Button? Not more than 5, says Twitter

technology
Published on Sep 11, 2022 07:59 AM IST

The option will be available for a total of 30 minutes after a tweet is posted, as previously announced by the tech giant.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Recently, Twitter announced it was testing an Edit Button, adding that once the feature becomes operational, it will be available for a total of 30 minutes after a tweet is posted, and allow users to make changes to the post. The service was simultaneously rolled out among a select group of users for feedback, and the company said that only for the test, tweets will be open for editing ‘a few times’ in this half-hour duration.

Now, according to reports, the tech giant has said that users will be able to edit a single post a maximum of five times.

Twitter's Edit Button feature

Twitter describes the feature as a ‘short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more’. Edited tweets will appear with an icon, a timestamp and label so that it's clear to readers that the original post has been modified, the company had noted in its statement announcing this service.

On tapping the label, readers will be able to access the tweet's edit history, including all previous versions of the post, the release also stated.

The Edit Button is ‘one of our most requested feature to date’, Twitter said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

