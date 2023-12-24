Sam Altman-backed Humane to launch wearable AI Pin: Check features, prices, release date

Tech startup firm Humane, backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is all set to release its first project since the inception of the company. Humane will be launching the unique Ai Pin, a wearable gadget incorporated with artificial intelligence features. Humane's AI Pin will be launched in March 2024 (YouTube screengrab)

Humane's Ai Pin project was announced on November 10 as its inaugural project. Ai Pin is expected to have revolutionary features, and the product will make its debut in early 2024. The main purpose of the pin will be to swiftly access information to cut down on physical research on subjects.

Ai Pin will be launched as a light, wearable gadget activated by voice command, conveying information to the user through its AI chatbot. The Sam Altman-backed company recently disclosed that the product will hit the markets in March 2024.

Humane took to X and announced, "We are thrilled to announce that Ai Pin will start shipping in March 2024. All of us here at Humane can't wait for you to experience your Ai Pin, the world's first wearable computer powered by Ai. We're incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support, especially from our earliest supporters."

The company has till now revealed several features and prices of the product. Here is all you need to know about the Humane Ai Pin and how it works.

Humane Ai Pin: Price, features and more

The Ai Pin is a device designed to be clipped to your clothes. The device responds to touch, voice and hand gestures, with the primary aim to search and translate information, navigation and other purposes.

One of the most unique features of the pin is that it can project information, displaying content on your hand so that you don't have to look at a screen. There is an undisclosed Snapdragon chipset installed in the pin, and the AI engine is expected to be GPT-4.

The press release issued by the company mentions a collaboration between Humane and Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Notably, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman owns the largest stake in the firm at 14 percent ownership.

The humane Ai Pin will be launched at the price of $699, as per the company release. The pin will also charge an additional $24 per month subscription to use cellular data and get a phone number.