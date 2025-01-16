Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to beat iPhone 16 Pro Max with BIG mobile AI features: Here’s what’s coming

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is just days away and the company is yet to reveal the new generation Galaxy S series models. The South Korean giant has officially started teasing the launch event and is inviting interested buyers to pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 series models for additional benefits. However, Samsung has recently shared a teaser video for its upcoming AI capabilities and now it has become the talk of the town with several speculations over what the company has planned for the Galaxy S25 series. Alongside the video, Samsung also shared a blog post revealing some of the upcoming Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy S25 Ultra model to entice buyers. Therefore, if you are planning to buy smartphones during launch, then here’s what Samsung may reveal in the space of AI for new generation Galaxy S series models. Samsung is new AI features to Galaxy S25 Ultra, here’s what’s confirmed so far.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features

Samsung has been teasing the Galaxy S25 series as a “True AI Companion” with new Galaxy AI features and capabilities. In a recent teaser video, Samsung showcased a woman commanding the smartphone to provide information regarding restaurants and mark meetings on the calendar. Not much was showcased in the video, but it is expected that Samsung may introduce a conversational mobile assistant with AI capabilities to manage complex tasks. Reportedly, Bixby is expected to get ChatGPT or Siri-like conversational abilities to solve user queries.

Apart from the new AI-powered mobile assistant, Samsung shared a blog post revealing Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features. The post highlighted new abilities for the Sketch to Image feature which was introduced during the launch of Samsung foldables in 2024. Now, this image generation feature will be integrated into drawing assist with multimodal capabilities, allowing users to create a rough drawing using the S pen or provide text or voice prompts for desired image generation.

Additionally, Samsung also teased new AI features for the Galaxy Notes app with abilities to understand text, speech, and image prompts. Therefore, several new AI features are on the way that are expected to make the Samsung Galaxy S25 series model an AI companion.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: What to expect

This year Samsung is expected to bring some significant upgrades. Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 series may get bigger in size, but the weight and thickness will be reduced in comparison to its predecessors. Additionally, the entire lineup may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing a faster and smoother performance.