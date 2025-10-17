Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro 5G mobile launch: New leaks reveal same old camera setup

Samsung is expected to launch the new generation S series models in three months, and several leaks surrounding the models have started to surface on the internet. This year, Samsung is expected to make some changes in the device's name that may create a little confusion. For starters, the base Galaxy S26 5G model could now be called Galaxy S26 Pro 5G as per rumours. In addition, we have also come across camera leaks for the base variant, and this year might be the same as each year, with no significant upgrade. Despite having a “Pro” named phone, Samsung will likely offer a similar triple camera setup as last year. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro 5G mobile camera features may not be as exciting as we hoped.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro 5G camera features: What to expect

Over the years, we have seen a similar triple camera setup for the base Galaxy S series models, containing a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Now that the new generation model is expected to launch soon, Samsung may follow a similar camera system for the new generation base model.

A tipster who goes by the name Erencan Yılmaz on X (formerly Twitter) revealed some crucial details about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro 5G model, revealing some crucial features from One UI 8.5 software. The post highlighted that the smartphone could feature Samsung’s S5KGN3 main camera sensor, a S5K3K1 telephoto sensor, and a Sony IMX564 ultrawide camera sensor. On the front, it could feature Samsung’s S5K3LU sensor for selfies. Reportedly, these camera sensors have been used for the last few generations of base S series models.

Apart from the camera features, the tipster also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro will likely be powered by the Exynos 2600 processor for performance. In addition, it could pack a 4300mAh battery. Therefore, Samsung will likely go for its in-house chip rather than use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Now that leaks have been quite frequent surrounding the Galaxy S26 series, we may get more information in the coming weeks. However, we will still have to wait until launch to confirm what the upgrades look like.

