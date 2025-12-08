Samsung Galaxy S26 series new design confirmed via leaked ‘official’ renders

Samsung’s biggest flagship redesign in years is no longer a rumour. After months of leaks and speculative renders, the Galaxy S26 series design has been accidentally confirmed by Samsung itself. Crude yet official-looking images of the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra were discovered inside a One UI 8.5 test firmware build, giving the first solid proof of the makeover planned for 2026’s premium lineup. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design and colour options leaked ahead of launch. (x)

Samsung’s firmware leak confirms the new camera island

The renders, spotted by Android Authority, reveal that Samsung is abandoning its signature floating camera rings. All three models, labelled internally as M1 (S26), M2 (S26 Plus), and M3 (S26 Ultra), now feature a prominent pill-shaped camera island. Each lens sits within circular cutouts inside this island, mirroring the design Samsung has used for the Fold series since 2021.

While the images are low-resolution placeholders rather than polished marketing visuals, their presence inside an official test firmware makes them the strongest confirmation yet. This means the floating-camera look seen since the S22 era is officially being retired.

A more unified aesthetic across Samsung’s lineup

Earlier reports hinted that Samsung’s “Miracle” project, the internal codename for the S26 trio, aimed to create deeper design consistency across its premium devices. These new renders align exactly with those leaks.

The S26 Ultra also appears to have slightly more rounded corners than the S25 Ultra, drifting away from the sharp, boxy Note-inspired shape and bringing it closer to the standard and Plus models. The entire lineup, at least on the rear, now shares the same Fold-style camera language.

One UI 8.5 could arrive soon

The firmware leak has also confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series will ship with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. Existing Galaxy S25 users are expected to gain access to a One UI 8.5 beta in the second week of December, according to previous reports.

What this means for Samsung fans

With Samsung itself unintentionally revealing the redesigned camera housing, the speculation stage is over. The Galaxy S26 series is set to deliver the biggest aesthetic shift the flagship line has seen in years. Whether users find the island cleaner or bulkier is up for debate, but one thing is clear: Samsung is aligning its flagship phones under a more cohesive design identity.

And with firmware leaks already emerging, the official launch is likely closer than expected.