Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design leaked, could be our first real glimpse

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G launch is about 6 months away, and a realistic-looking smartphone design has just surfaced, giving us an early glimpse of the potential design. The smartphone is already hyped as leaks and rumours about its upgrades are circulating, but as we get a first glimpse, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G looks like it's shaping out expectations for next year’s flagship. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to come with a new camera module design to store enhanced camera lenses.(Ice Universe)

Coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design, we could notice a few potential changes, such as three grouped camera lenses, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The smartphone frame is also looking slightly thicker than usual, but the overall thickness and weight are expected to be reduced in comparison to the current model. Therefore, let’s have a closer look at what the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could look like during the launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design

Tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe shared a fan-made design render of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G model, claiming that it could potentially be the real design. While the tipster showed uncertainty about the final design, the previous leaks have hinted towards a similar-looking design. As of now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G do not come with a separate camera module or bump, which makes the device slightly thicker. However, this could likely change with the new generation model.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason

Reportedly, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could launch with an even slimmer design than its predecessor. Whereas, it is reported to bring larger apertures for its 5x telephoto lens for more light to enter the lens, requiring more space; hence, the next year’s Ultra model could feature a camera module that could measure around 3mm in thickness. Furthermore, the camera module may look very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 grouped lenses, housing a main, ultrawide, and a 5x telephoto lens.

Therefore, Samsung is expected to retain a slimmer build without compromising on crucial features. The camera bump will also allow the company to bring enhancements to camera performance, despite losing a few millimetres on the overall design. Well, the final design is yet to be confirmed, but the fan-made design render looks quite promising with the expected upgrades and design changes. Now, we simply have to wait a few more months to know what the real Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G would look like.