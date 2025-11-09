Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G vs Vivo X300 Pro 5G: Price in India, specs, and features compared

Samsung is expected to launch its new generation S series smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile, in the first quarter of 2026. The flagship is anticipated to bring several camera and performance upgrades that may attract buyers. However, there are several other competitors that may offer similar or even better features at a reasonable price. One such smartphone is expected to be the Vivo X300 Pro 5G. This smartphone is expected to launch in December as a camera-centric flagship, but it may also offer advanced AI-powered features and powerful performance. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison between Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G and Vivo X300 Pro 5G, to know which flagship you should go for. Know how Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G and Vivo X300 Pro 5G compare to each other.(x)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G vs Vivo X300 Pro 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1,34,999 for the base storage variant in India. Whereas, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G could cost around Rs. 99,999 for the base model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G vs Vivo X300 Pro 5G: Display

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas the Vivo X300 Pro 5G will likely come with a 6.78-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display may have a dynamic island-like cutout as well.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G vs Vivo X300 Pro 5G: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G will likely retain the quad-camera setup that may include a new 200MP main camera with a Sony sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 200MP APO periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G vs Vivo X300 Pro 5G: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G performance has mixed rumours. While some reports anticipate a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, some reports suggest an in-house Exynos 2600 chip. Therefore, we may have to wait until launch to confirm. Whereas, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G vs Vivo X300 Pro 5G: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is rumoured to be backed by the same 5000mAh battery that may support 60W fast charging. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro could feature a 6,510mAh battery, which may support 90W fast charging.