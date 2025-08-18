Samsung laptops will now be “Made in India” at Greater Noida: Details

After smartphones, Samsung has expanded its “Make in India” initiative by locally manufacturing laptops in the country, as per a PTI report. Several Samsung-branded laptops are reported to be manufactured at the Greater Noida facility alongside other products such as Galaxy phones, tablets, and smartwatches. Samsung is expected to bring “Made in India” laptops. Here’s what we know.(Ayushmann Chawla)

This news comes soon after the meeting between Samsung Southwest Asia executives and India’s Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, signalling Samsung’s greater commitment to strengthening its ties with India and aligning with the government’s domestic production push. Here’s what we know about the recent developments for Made in India Samsung laptops.

Samsung to manufacture laptops in India

According to a PTI report, Samsung will likely add laptops to its list of “Made in India” alongside smartphones, wearables, and tablets. The laptops are expected to be locally manufactured in India’s Greater Noida facility, as its commitment to develop more Samsung products in the country.

As mentioned above, the meeting between Samsung executives and the Union IT Minister has opened more opportunities for India to locally manufacture electronic products in the country. Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation.”

This is not the first time Samsung has taken such major steps to manufacture its products locally. The company started its India manufacturing journey in 1996. Now, it operates the second-largest global mobile manufacturing unit in India and is popularly known to be India’s second-largest handset exporter after Apple. While Samsung is significantly expanding its operations in India, it has yet to establish its manufacturing position for laptops in the country.

While this may come as great news for India, Samsung is yet to officially announce its laptop manufacturing plans in India. As of now, we are still awaiting the statement to confirm the local manufacturing and which laptop models are expected to be developed in India. If true, then this strategic move could intensify the competition in the laptop market, which is currently dominated by other players like HP, Dell, and Lenovo. While Samsung's Galaxy Book series offers some impressive features and features, it is yet to gain more popularity in the Indian market.

