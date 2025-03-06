Samsung One UI 7 release confirmed for April- Know what’s coming

Samsung’s One UI 7 release for older generation Galaxy models has been delayed for several weeks. Now, after a long wait, Samsung has finally confirmed the One UI 7 release timeline, and it will officially start to roll out in early April. As of now, the South Korean giant has confirmed that it's running a beta version on the Galaxy S24 series, and it will be expanded to other devices starting this week. Therefore, the wait will finally be over. Samsung officially released the One UI 7 update with the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. The update includes several UI changes, new features, AI upgrades, and more, providing users with a more personalised experience. Know about the detailed One UI 7 rollout plan revealed by Samsung. Samsung One UI 7 release is confirmed. Know when users will get to experience the new UI enhancements.(Samsung)

Samsung One UI 7 release

Samsung has released a new blog post confirming the release of One UI 7, starting in April. The company has already released the beta version and will expand the public beta version to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 this week in a limited region that will include India, Korea, the U.K., and the U.S. More devices, such as the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Tab S10 series, will be added this month. Therefore, to experience the awaited One UI 7, users can enroll for the beta program via Samsung Members. As of now, Samsung has not provided an exact release date for the update, but it reassures users that the stable version will be available in the month of April.

This delay is raising several concerns in users’ minds, such as whether the update is suitable for their devices or not. Many are also concerned about the new AI features or whether they will get to experience them. Apart from these confirms, Samsung is already expanding the OneUI 7 update to several newly released models, such as the new A series devices.

Samsung One UI 7 features

The Samsung One UI 7 comes with several aesthetically pleasing UI features such as the Now Bar and Now Brief that uses AI to analyse the user’s interaction with apps. It also consists of a new Quick Settings Panel, which separates it from the notification panel. The update also includes some AI features such as improved Circle to Search, Object Eraser, AI writing Tools, interpreter, and much more that will let users experience the power of AI smartphones.