Sony launches ECM-AX10 microphone with spatial audio tools to make smartphone videos more immersive

Recording clear audio on a smartphone can be challenging, especially in busy places or when trying to capture an event's atmosphere. Sony has introduced a new microphone, ECM-AX10, that is designed to help creators capture sound from different directions and add spatial audio to their videos. The device connects directly to compatible smartphones and includes tools for on-the-go recording and editing. Here is what it offers and how much it costs in India.
Sony ECM-AX10 features and capabilities
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The Sony ECM-AX10 is a compact microphone that connects to compatible smartphones via a USB-C port. It is designed for vloggers, mobile filmmakers and other creators who record video on their phones. The microphone weighs around 24g, which makes it easy to carry while travelling or filming outdoors.
Unlike a conventional directional microphone that primarily focuses on sound from a particular direction, the ECM-AX10 uses four built-in omnidirectional microphone capsules to capture audio from multiple directions. Sony says its spatial audio processing helps record not only the sound itself but also where it comes from and how far away it is.
This could be useful for filming street performances, sporting events, travel videos, or other scenes where ambient sound contributes to the experience. However, the results will depend on the recording environment, playback equipment, and how the footage is edited.
The microphone supports three recording modes: ambisonics, binaural and stereo. Each serves a different purpose. Ambisonics is intended for spatial audio production, while binaural recording creates a three-dimensional listening experience for headphones. On the other hand, stereo recording offers a more familiar format for everyday videos and social media content.
The Ambisonics mode works with Sony's Spatial Audio Video Tool app, which lets creators record videos, review clips, make basic edits, and export finished content with spatial audio. The workflow is designed to run on a smartphone, without the need for a separate audio recorder or a more complex editing setup.
The app also supports publishing spatial audio content to YouTube via Eclipsa Audio. Sony says the ECM-AX10 is the first microphone to be certified by Eclipsa Audio. Eclipsa Audio is an open spatial audio technology designed to deliver a more immersive listening experience across supported content and devices, including compatible TVs and soundbars.
Binaural recording uses Sony's spatial audio technology, which the company also uses for 360 Reality Audio. This mode creates a three-dimensional sound experience when listening through headphones. Stereo recording, meanwhile, suits more conventional playback through headphones and speakers.{{/usCountry}}
Binaural recording uses Sony's spatial audio technology, which the company also uses for 360 Reality Audio. This mode creates a three-dimensional sound experience when listening through headphones. Stereo recording, meanwhile, suits more conventional playback through headphones and speakers.{{/usCountry}}
The microphone also works with general recording and video apps, as well asSony's dedicated applications. This gives creators flexibility in how they record content, although Sony's spatial audio workflow relies on its Spatial Audio Video Tool app.
Sony says it developed the ECM-AX10 in collaboration with Sony PCL, its post-production subsidiary, which has experience producing content and spatial audio experiences. The microphone targets creators who want to improve smartphone video audio without carrying a larger recording setup.
Sony ECM-AX10 price and availability in India
The Sony ECM-AX10 is priced at ₹17,990 in India. It is available in Black.
According to Sony's announcement, the microphone will be available on e-commerce platforms, at selected Sony Centres, and at professional audio retailers from 21 October 2026.