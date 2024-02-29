Sridhar Ramaswamy, IIT Madras alumnus, named CEO of data cloud firm Snowflake. Who is he?

Indian-origin computer scientist Sridhar Ramaswamy will be taking over as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Snowflake, the US-based data cloud company has announced. With this, Ramaswamy has become the latest Indian-origin CEO of a global firm. New Snowflake Inc. CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy (Image courtesy: Snowflake)

“I am honoured and beyond excited as we start a new phase of the Snowflake journey together. Snowflake is a once-in-a-generation company and a truly special place. I love our customer-first obsession to deliver a tightly integrated and efficient platform. I am excited by the expansiveness of our vision around a true Data Cloud: where data and applications come together for our customers and our developer partners.” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

“And I can’t wait to show customers the massive business value we can deliver together with AI,” he added.

As Snowflake's chief executive, Ramaswamy succeeds Frank Slootman, the CEO since April 2019 who has now decided to retire from the post but will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board. The former, whose appointment is effective immediately, also gets a seat on the Board of Directors.

Who is Sridhar Ramaswamy?

(1.) He was born in Tamil Nadu in 1967 and attended IIT Madras, graduating with a bachelor's degree in computer science. In 1989, he immigrated to the United States.

(2.) In 2019, he co-founded Neeva, an ad-free, privacy-focused search engine. Snowflake acquired Neeva in 2023, resulting in Ramaswamy joining his present employer.

(3.) At the time of his elevation as CEO, Ramaswamy was serving as the Senior Vice President of AI at the Bozeman, Montana-headquartered firm.

(4.) His previous employers include Google (April 2003-October 2018), Greylock Partners (October 2018-February 2024), among others.

(5.) At Google, he led all of the tech giant's Advertising products, which included search, display and video advertising, analytics, shopping, payments, and travel. Incidentally, Google also has an Indian-origin CEO, Sundar Pichai, who assumed the role in October 2015.