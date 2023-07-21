List of highest-paid CEOs in the United States who are of Indian origin

Indian-origin persons are holding prestigious positions in the topmost companies across the globe. With a sizeable Indian diaspora in the US, many persons having roots in the rising Asian nation, have risen to the post of CEO. CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella and CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai are two of the most well-known names. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella(AP)

There are many more Indians who have excelled in their various fields like computer technology, bio-tech, software engineering, etc. and risen to the zenith in the best companies of the industry. By holding such responsible and high positions, they are earning millions of dollars which puts them among the highest paid CEOs in the US.

Here is a list of highest paid CEOs in the US who are of Indian origin.

Sanjay Mehrotra

Overall, Sanjay Mehrotra is the 51st highest paid CEO in the US, according to msn.com. He is currently the CEO of Micron Technology Inc. His 2021 salary was $25.3 million.

Shantanu Narayen

CEO of Adobe Inc., Shantanu Narayen is at the 18th rank among top highest paid CEOs in the US, according to msn.com. His 2021 salary was $36.1 million.

Satya Nadella

Curent CEO of Microsoft Corp., Satya Nadella sits at the 12th position among top highest paid CEOs in the US, according to msn.com. His 2021 salary was $49.9 million. Nadella has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology.

Sunder Pichai

Sunder Pichai is the current CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet. According to cnbc.com, Pichai had an annual compensation package of $226 million in 2022. Pichai holds a Bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur.

Jay Chaudhry

CEO of Zscaler which is a cloud security company, Jay Chaudhry earns $41 million in total compensation annually. He earned his Bachelor of Technology degree from Indian Institute of Technology, BHU.

Anirudh Devgan

Anirudh Devgan is the CEO of Cadence Design Systems. He earns $32 million in total compensation annually. Anirudh studied electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Ajei S. Gopal

He is the CEO of ANSYS Inc. which is a software company. He has a total compensation of $21 million annually.

Arvind Krishna

Arvind Krishna is the current CEO of IBM. Reportedly, his annual salary in 2021 was $14.9 million. He holds a BE in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

