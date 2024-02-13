 Sundar Pichai's morning routine revealed. This is first thing Google CEO does - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Sundar Pichai's morning routine revealed. This is the first thing Google CEO does

Sundar Pichai's morning routine revealed. This is the first thing Google CEO does

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 11:20 AM IST

In an earlier interview, in 2016, Pichai revealed he wakes up latest by 7 am.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that he begins his day reading technology-related news. For this, Pichai visits a specific website: ‘Techmeme.’

Google Sundar Pichai (File Photo/AP)
Google Sundar Pichai (File Photo/AP)

The Indian-origin leader of the Mountain View, California-based tech giant, mentioned this in an interview to Wired.

What is Techmeme?

The website is a technology news aggregator that provides a summary of the day's essential reports and analysis on a single page. It was started by ex-Intel engineer Gabe Rivera in September 2005; Rivera is also its CEO.

Besides Pichai, Techmeme also counts the likes of Satya Nadella and Mark Zuckerberg, CEOs of Microsoft and Meta, respectively, as its readers.

In an earlier interview with Business Insider, Rivera explained why the platform is so ‘appealing.’

“Techmeme is the first read for executives in tech everywhere because we are dead set on providing the 'executive summary' experience they demand. For instance, importance-ranked, highly detailed headlines, alongside a density of links providing context and a sense of reach. No trivialities or clickbait. And of course, no popups, videos, or intrusive ads,” he said.

Sundar Pichai's morning routine

In 2016, Google's Indian-born leader revealed several aspects of his morning routine. Back then, he said that he wakes up around 6:30 or 7 am, and reads The Wall Street Journal and online version of New York Times.

He also noted now he is very particular about getting his protein and has an omelette along with a toast in the morning.

