The Duskbloods: All on Nintendo Switch game - release date, preorder details and more

In a stunning reveal during Nintendo’s April showcase, ‘The Duskbloods’ emerged as one of the biggest surprises. Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki (famed for Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring), this gothic, vampire-themed multiplayer action game from FromSoftware is set to launch exclusively on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. The Duskbloods will release next year(X/@fromsoftware_pr)

What is ‘The Duskbloods’ about?

Described as a PvPvE (Player vs. Player vs. Environment) experience, The Duskbloods pits up to eight players against each other and monstrous NPC enemies in a race to claim the mysterious "First Blood." The game’s debut trailer showcased fast-paced combat, towering bosses, and eerie Victorian-style architecture reminiscent of Bloodborne complete with vampires, shape-shifting creatures, and even steampunk jetpacks!

Gameplay & Setting:

According to FromSoftware’s official Japanese website (via translations), players will battle in a dark, gothic city filled with towering cathedrals, grand train stations, and streets that may remind fans of Dark Souls’ infamous Anor Londo. The trailer teased unique mechanics, including:

- Blood-based powers (like draining enemies to gain abilities)

- Steampunk-inspired weapons, including firearms and jetpacks

- Massive boss fights, a signature of FromSoftware’s games

The story follows a protagonist revived by a mysterious blood infusion, granting supernatural abilities. However, the game’s tagline – “The moontears will flow for one and one alone” – hints at a brutal, competitive struggle for supremacy.

Why is This a Big Deal for Nintendo?

FromSoftware’s games, especially Elden Ring, have a massive global following. Securing The Duskbloods as a Switch 2 exclusive is a major win for Nintendo. While some speculate it may later be released on other platforms (like Monster Hunter Rise did), for now, it’s a must-play for Switch 2 owners.

Release Date & Pre-Orders:

The game is slated for 2026, but an exact date remains unconfirmed. Pre-orders aren’t live yet, but fans can expect updates after Elden Ring Nightreign – FromSoftware’s other multiplayer spin-off – launches later this year.

What’s Next?

With The Duskbloods still far off, gamers can look forward to other Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles. For those yet to secure the console, keep an eye on pre-order guides to avoid missing out.