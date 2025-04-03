Can AI now improve your flirting? Tinder's new The Game Game to help you use your skills without getting rejected

Have you ever flirted with someone only to get rejected because your pickup lines were too embarrassing? Have you ever used the line ‘Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?’ on someone and hoped it would work? Well, we won't blame you because dating can be hard because of the fear of rejection. But what if you could have a trial run of your flirting game without getting rejected? Tinder's new The Game Game will help you improve your flirting skills. (Pexels)

On April 1, Tinder released The Game Game, an interactive AI chat experience, which, according to the dating app, serves ‘just the right amount of cringe’. Here's all you need to know.

AI to level up your flirting skills

According to Tinder, The Game Game, powered by OpenAI, aims to make flirting more fun. It will throw users into over-the-top, meet-cute scenarios that make the unexpected feel less intimidating by using speech-to-speech AI technology to create voices.

How it works

Per the dating app, this is how the feature will work:

1. Open the Tinder app and tap the logo in the top left corner of the main card stack screen to enter The Game Game experience.

2. The app then generates an AI persona for the user based on the age or gender of who they are interested in. Every persona comes with a unique scenario, and if users want a new challenge, they can retry for fresh options.

3. Once the scenario is generated, the AI kicks off the conversation. The users have to respond vocally to score a date by the end of the session. Depending on how they reply, the chat can either wrap up smoothly—or take a turn.

4. Then, the AI rates your game on a three-flame scale. If you are charming, you get three flames. However, if you are rude, the AI steps in and suggests you tone it down.

5. At the end of the session, users receive feedback no matter their score–highlighting what they did well and should build on.

Alex Osborne, senior director of product innovation at Match Group, said, “This project gave us a chance to experiment with how AI can make dating a little more fun and a little less intimidating. We worked with OpenAI to create something that’s lighthearted but rooted in real tech—blending personality, feedback, and just enough playfulness to keep people on their toes.”