These are OpenAI’s board members who fired Sam Altman

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI said on Friday it has removed its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board of directors. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the artificial intelligence company said in a statement. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the OpenAI DevDay event on November 6 in San Francisco, California. (AFP)

OpenAI said its board consists of the company's chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, and three non-employees: Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Ilya Sutskever FRS: OpenAI's chief scientist

Ilya Sutskever is a Russian-born Israeli-Canadian computer scientist specialising in machine learning. Sutskever co-founded OpenAI and holds a prominent role within the organisation.

Sutskever is credited as a co-inventor, alongside Alex Krizhevsky and Geoffrey Hinton, of the neural network, AlexNet. He is also among the co-authors of the AlphaGo paper, Live Mint reported.

Holding a BSc in mathematics and computer science from the University of Toronto under the mentorship of Geoffrey Hinton, Sutskever's professional trajectory includes a brief postdoctoral stint with Andrew Ng at Stanford University, followed by a return to the University of Toronto to join DNNResearch, a venture stemming from Hinton's research group.

Google later acquired DNNResearch, appointing Sutskever as a research scientist at Google Brain, where he contributed to significant developments, including the creation of the sequence-to-sequence learning algorithm and work on TensorFlow. Transitioning from Google in late 2015, Sutskever took on the role of co-founder and chief scientist at OpenAI.

This year, he announced that he would co-lead OpenAI's new "Superalignment" project, which tries to solve the alignment of superintelligences in four years.

Adam D’Angelo: OpenAI independent director Quora CEO

D'Angelo was born on August 21, 1984. An American internet entrepreneur, D'Angelo is known for co-founding and helming Quora. Previously, he held key positions at Facebook, serving as its chief technology officer and later as vice president of engineering until 2008. In June 2009, D'Angelo embarked on the Quora venture, personally injecting $20 million during their Series B financing phase.

Graduated with a BS in computer science from the California Institute of Technology in 2002, D'Angelo's involvement has extended to advisory and investment roles, advising and investing in Instagram before its acquisition by Facebook in 2012. In 2018, he joined the board of directors of OpenAI.

Tasha McCauley: OpenAI independent director technology entrepreneur

Tasha McCauley is an independent director at OpenAI and is recognised for her work as a technology entrepreneur in Los Angeles. She is also known in the public eye as the spouse of American actor Joseph Gordon.

McCauley serves as the CEO of GeoSim Systems. McCauley recent endeavours at GeoSim Systems focus on the creation of highly detailed and interactive virtual models of real cities. McCauley has also co-founded Fellow Robots. She held roles teaching robotics and served as the director of the Autodesk Innovation Lab at Singularity University.

Helen Toner: OpenAI independent director Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology

Helen Toner is director of Strategy and Foundational Research Grants at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET). She also serves in an uncompensated capacity on the non-profit board of directors for OpenAI. She previously worked as a senior research analyst at Open Philanthropy, where she advised policymakers and grantmakers on AI policy and strategy. Between working at Open Philanthropy and joining CSET, Helen lived in Beijing, studying the Chinese AI ecosystem as a research affiliate of Oxford University’s Center for the Governance of AI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail