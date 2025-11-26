This country proposes plans to ban social media for users under 16 years from 2026

Malaysia plans to ban social media for users under the age of 16 from 2026 as part of its new digital regulations. This means that the minimum age threshold for social media accounts is said to be raised from 13 to 16 years. This decision comes under an updated regulatory framework that pushes “online safety” for youngsters. Starting from 2026, a strict age verification process will come into place to become an eligible user of any social media app available in the country. Malaysia to ban social media for users under 16 years. Here’s what we know.

Malaysia bans social media under 16 years

In Malaysia, the government has proposed to ban the use of social media for users under 16 years, starting from 2026. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the plans and stated that the government is reviewing how other countries are implementing age limits for social media users and what methods, rules, and technologies can be used to verify age and bring restrictions. This rule will help children and teens become victims of cyberbullying, financial scams, and child sexual abuse.

The goal for the move is to bring a safer digital environment for minors and reduce the downsides of social media's impact on youth. The minister said, “We hope by next year that social media platforms will comply with the government's decision to bar those under the age of 16 from opening user accounts.” As of now, no tentative timeline or date has been discussed, but the government has notified platforms to be ready by “next year.”

Banning social media for young users has now become a growing global trend, starting with Australia, bringing similar social media restrictions for teens. The move also aligns with international concerns, since major social media platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, Google, and Meta Platforms, are facing lawsuits in the United States for growing mental health concerns among teens due to social media usage.