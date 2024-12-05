Top iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad 10th Gen alternatives from OnePlus, Samsung, and more

Apple’s iPads are great. There is something for everyone—the iPad mini 7 for those who want power in a compact form factor, the iPad Pro Air 13” for those who desire M2 power on a large canvas, and the iPad Pro M4 if you want the bleeding edge. That said, iPadOS isn’t everyone's cup of tea, and many prefer what Android has to offer, especially when it comes to tablets. This is why we have put together a list of the best iPad alternatives you can buy across various price points—models under ₹30,000 that could replace the iPad 10th gen, a model around ₹40,000 to compete with the iPad Air, and models that could replace the iPad Pro OLED. Read on to find out. OnePlus Pad 2 is a value for money Android tablet that can give Apple iPad Air M2 a run for its money.

OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus Pad Go is the ideal choice in this price bracket. Currently, you can buy it for ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage model with LTE. There are instant discounts available as well. There's also another model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, which can be bought for less at ₹21,999, and it goes down to just ₹19,999 if you opt for the Wi-Fi-only version.

That said, here's what the tablet is packing. You have a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For the display, you get a large 11.35-inch IPS LCD panel that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. The bezels are also rather small for this price segment, and the device runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top.

For the optics, you have an 8-megapixel main camera that can record 1080p video at up to 30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera capable of recording 1080p video, making it ideal for scanning documents and taking video calls. The battery is an 8,000mAh unit that supports 33-watt wired fast charging. This tablet comes with the trust of OnePlus and a smooth OxygenOS experience. For around ₹20,000, this is a great deal.

OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 is another excellent OnePlus tablet that you can buy, starting at ₹39,999. This, in our opinion, is a great alternative to the iPad Air, especially due to its powerful hardware and display. For the processor, you get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a highly capable chipset also found in premium flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The RAM is of the LPDDR5X type, and the storage is UFS 3.1.

The display supports a 144Hz refresh rate and features an IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 900 nits and a pixel density of 303 PPI. This 3K display is sharp and measures 12.1 inches, supporting various HDR codecs, including Dolby Vision and HDR10. The device runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1 on top.

For the cameras, it has a 13-megapixel main shooter that supports 4K video recording, while the front houses an 8-megapixel shooter capable of 1080p video. The battery is a 9,510mAh unit with 67-watt wired charging support.

Given its specifications, the tablet provides excellent value at ₹40,000, undercutting the iPad Air by ₹20,000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

If you are considering an iPad Pro but prefer an Android device and cannot adapt to iPadOS, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is an excellent alternative. Samsung has added several features on top of Android to make the large screen more usable, along with a host of AI features.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus features a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, akin to the iPad Pro’s ProMotion display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a 4nm processor. It is available with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For the cameras, the Tab S10 Plus has a 13-megapixel wide shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter on the rear. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera that supports 4K video recording at up to 30fps. This gives it an edge over the iPad Pro, which no longer includes an ultra-wide lens.

The battery is a 10,090mAh unit that supports 45-watt fast charging. It also has IP68 dust and water resistance and comes bundled with the Samsung S Pen. The Samsung Tab S10 Plus is priced at ₹90,999, making it ₹9,000 cheaper than the iPad Pro.

Xiaomi Pad 6

If you're looking for a tablet under ₹25,000, the Xiaomi Pad 6 remains a good option. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and runs Xiaomi's latest MIUI based on Android 14. The display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, measures 11 inches, and has a resolution of 2.8K. It offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with a solid metal unibody design. It also has a good quad stereo speaker setup to boost the multimedia experience, making it ideal for watching content. The Snapdragon 870 ensures smooth performance, even for gaming or video editing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

If you are in the market for a large-screen tablet like the iPad Pro 13-inch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a compelling choice. It undercuts Apple's offering by almost ₹20,000 and features a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Tab S10 Ultra is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset as the Tab S10 Plus. It is available with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and comes in two colours: Moonstone Grey and Platinum Silver.

For the cameras, it includes a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear. The front has two shooters: a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The audio is delivered through four AKG-tuned speakers.

The battery is an 11,200mAh unit supporting 45-watt wired charging. Running Android 14 with One UI 6 on top, the Tab S10 Ultra is also IP68 water-resistant, like the Tab S10.