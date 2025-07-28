Vivo T4R 5G mobile: Price in India, specifications, and features revealed ahead of launch

Vivo’s new T series smartphone, the Vivo T4R 5G, is officially launching in India on July 31, 2025. The brand has been teasing the launch for quite some time, and now Vivo has officially revealed some of the smartphone’s features ahead of the launch. Additionally, Flipkart has also updated the Vivo T4R landing page, revealing the camera features, processor, durability features, and much more. In addition to specs, it is also confirmed that the Vivo T4R 5G will be launched under Rs. 20,000 in India. Therefore, if you have a similar budget or are looking for a feature-filled smartphone, then you may want to wait a few more days for the Vivo T4R 5G. Vivo T4R 5G is launching as a new mid-ranger in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor.(Vivo)

Also read: Vivo V50e review in 10 points: What’s good and what’s not

Vivo T4R 5G launch: Specifications and features

The Vivo T4R 5G is confirmed to feature a quad-curved AMOLED display that will offer up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will retain a slim profile, with a thickness measuring to just 7.39mm. The smartphone is revealed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor that claims to achieve a 750K+ AnTuTu score.

The Vivo T4R 5G is also revealed to feature a dual camera setup, which may include a 50MP OIS main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens. The primary camera is also teased to offer 4K recording support. For selfies, the smartphone will feature a 32MP front-facing camera that will also support 4K recording.

Also read: AI voice cloning scam tricks concerned mom into sending ₹12.5 lakh: What you must watch out for

Lastly, Vivo also ensures durability despite being a smartphone under Rs. 20,000. Reportedly, the T4R 5G will come with an IP68 and IP69 rating for protection against water and dust. It has also passed MIL-STD-810H tests that have withstood 5 harsh environmental tests.

Vivo T4R 5G launch: What to expect

While Vivo has not revealed all the features of the smartphones, we expect the Vivo T4R 5G could offer similar features to the new iQOO Z10R. It can feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone may offer up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, alongside a powerful processor. For lasting performance, the Vivo T4R could be backed by a 5700mAh battery that may support 44W fast charging. Now, we simply have to wait until launch to confirm all the features and the exact pricing of the smartphone.