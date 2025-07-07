Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE launching in India on July 14; Amazon microsite now live

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its two new devices, the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE, in India on July 14. The company earlier confirmed that both devices will be available for purchase on Vivo India’s official website, as well as on major online retailers Flipkart and Amazon. Now, dedicated microsites for each device are now live on the above e-commerce platforms. These microsites offer users an early insight into the devices' features and specifications ahead of their launch. Let’s take a look at what’s coming. Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE are set to launch on July 14 in India. (Vivo)

Vivo X Fold 5

The Vivo X Fold 5 is designed as a foldable smartphone with a compact form factor. When folded, it measures 0.92 cm in thickness, weighs 217 grams, and expands to 0.43 cm when unfolded. The device houses a 6000mAh dual-cell battery with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging support. It incorporates advanced battery technology, including second-generation semi-solid electrolytes and fourth-generation silicon anodes. Vivo claims the battery life can deliver up to 80.6 hours of music playback, 13.2 hours of video conferencing, and nearly nine days on standby.

For photography, the Vivo X Fold 5 features a triple camera setup developed in collaboration with ZEISS optics, which includes a 50MP telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a Sony IMX882 sensor, a 50MP primary Ultra-Sensing VCS Bionic camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and autofocus. It also comes equipped with additional features, including freeze resistance at temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, an AI Smart Office mode for productivity, a customisable shortcut button, and AI Image Studio tools like Magic Move for photo editing.

Vivo X200 FE

On the other hand, the Vivo X200 FE aims to target users looking for a slim and powerful smartphone on a budget. It features a 6.31-inch display, weighs 186 grams and is 0.799 cm thick. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor, which reaches a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. Vivo X200 FE will be available in three colour options: Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey. The device also carries IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Vivo X200 FE features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view on the rear in partnership with ZEISS. The device supports ZEISS Multifocal Portrait modes with multiple focal lengths and Bokeh styles. Vivo X200 FE houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE: Pricing (Expected)

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1,39,999, while the Vivo X200 FE is anticipated to start at Rs. 54,999. Launch offers could potentially lower the X200 FE’s price to under Rs. 49,999.