WhatsApp announces ‘Channels’, one-way tool to share updates with followers

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday announced a new feature called ‘Channels’, enabling users to receive updates from people and organisation within the app. This comes a year after it had introduced ‘Communities’ for organising groups in larger structures which could be used by workplaces and schools. WhatsApp said it is working with leading global voices and select organisations in Singapore and Colombia, where channels will be available

The Channels will be available in a new tab called Updates within WhatsApp where one can find status and the channels which he/she follows. These are separate from the chats with other users.



“Today we're announcing WhatsApp Channels -- a private way to follow people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp. We are starting in Singapore and Colombia, but will roll out to everyone later this year”, Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

To make it clear, a WhatsApp channel is the one-way broadcast tool for the admins to share information through text, photos, videos, stickers and polls. The platform said it is also building a searchable directory where one can select channels as per hobbies, sports teams, interests etc. The users can also join a channel through invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online, WhatsApp said in a statement.



WhatsApp said as per its commitment to user safety, your phone number and contact details of the channel admin will not be shown to the followers. In case you are following a channel, your contact details will not be visible to the admin or other followers.



Another important feature associated with WhatsApp channels is regarding the lifespan of updates. The channel history will be visible for up to 30 days only. The channel admins will have the option to block screenshots and forwards.

To empower admins, WhatsApp said it will make possible for them to decide who can follow their channel and whether they want the channel to be discoverable in the search directory or not. However, the channels are not end-to-end encrypted by default.

WhatsApp responded to a set of questionnaires by Hindustan Times. Here are the excerpts:



Q. The introduction of Channels comes a year after WhatsApp had introduced 'Communities'. What was the need to bring in a feature which would serve a similar purpose?

WhatsApp: There are differences between Communities and Channels. Communities on WhatsApp enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. People can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. The feature helps communities like neighborhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp.

Q: How is WhatsApp's channel different from the ones used by other platforms, say telegram?

WhatsApp: With Channels, we’re aspiring to build the most private broadcast service available. This starts by protecting the personal information of both admins and followers. As a channel admin, your phone number and profile photo won’t be shown to followers. Likewise, following a channel won’t reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers. Who you decide to follow is your choice and it’s private.

Similar to how we build messaging, we don’t believe Channel updates should have to stick around forever. So we’ll only store channel history on our servers for up to 30 days and we’ll add ways to make updates disappear even faster from follower’s devices.

While admins can send information to their followers, followers will not be able to interact with each other. Channels will also not have comments or other mechanisms that drive member-to-member interactions.

Q. The channels are one way communication medium. Isn't it closing doors for a two-way interaction for users feedback?

WhatsApp: Channels is a one-to-many broadcast: meaning that users cannot interact or engage back and forth with a creator. We're creating Channels which will be a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations that matter to them, right within WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has other features that allow two-way communication - like private chats and calls with your family and friends, WhatsApp groups where you can have groups conversations or even Communities on WhatsApp where you can connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp.

