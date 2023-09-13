WhatsApp unveils Channels in India and 150 countries, a one-way tool to share updates with followers

Meta on Wednesday launched WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries. The channels are separate from the chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.



WhatsApp said it also protects the personal information of both the channel admins and the followers.



A WhatsApp channel is found in a new tab called Updates where you will find status and channels you choose to follow. It is separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.



If you are a channel admin, your contact details and profile photo will not be shown to the followers. Following a channel will not reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers. Who you decide to follow is your choice and it’s private.



WhatsApp has an enhanced directory where you can find the channels to follow. The directory is automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on number of followers. WhatsApp has an enhanced directory where you can find the channels to follow

The users can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions on a channel post. How you react will not be shown to followers.

The WhatsApp channel admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when the platform automatically delete them from its servers.

Whenever a user forwards an Update to chats or groups, it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more. WhatsApp has also welcomed celebrities, sports teams, thought leaders and organisations, some of whom have launched their WhatsApp channels.



In India, the Indian cricket team, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, Telugu actor Vijay Deverekonda and singer Neha Kakkar have launched their WhatsApp channels.

“The Indian Cricket team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc. Get on WhatsApp channels and never miss out on updates from on and off the field", the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

“I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalized newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey", actor Katrina Kaif said.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh said,“WhatsApp Channels is something I’m personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls, not just with people close to me but my larger extended community. Who knows the next time I’m performing at Coachella or go on tour, people on my WhatsApp Channel will be the first to know.”

“I am launching my Channel on WhatsApp today. Excited to share some great sneak peeks, exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my boys and girls across the country. And the best part is that it's as simple as sending a message.” – Vijay Deverakonda, Telugu actor, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON