WhatsApp working on ‘channels’, a new tool to broadcast information

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘one-to-many’ tool to broadcast information. This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which noted that the Meta-owned platform is developing the said feature for both iOS and Android. FILE - This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, shows WhatsApp app icon on a smartphone in New York. (AP)

The tool, as per WABetaInfo, is called ‘channels.’

What is ‘channels’?

Giving more details about this feature, the website described channels as a 'private tool' where phone numbers, as well as information about users joining a channel, would be kept hidden. Also, while the messages received in channels would not be end-to-end encrypted, it would not affect the end-to-end encryption of private messaging, which continues to be end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp 'channels' (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

Also, WhatsApp plans to rename the Status tab to ‘Updates’ as channels would also be listed within this section of the app, the report said.

What are the features of ‘channels’?

It is likely to have these abilities, and more:

(1.) Users would have control over which channels they want to subscribe to, and no one would be able to see who all a user follows.

(2.) People would not get auto-subscribed to channels.

(3.) It would support handles, allowing you to search for a specific WhatsApp channel by simply entering its username.

Availability

Currently under development, the feature will be released in a future update of the instant messaging service.

