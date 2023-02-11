Where is 'Tesla Roadster' - after 5 years and 4 days since its launch?

It has been five years since Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster was launched into space as a test payload for the first test flight of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket. Since then, the vehicle has travelled enough in space to circumnavigate the globe 63.3 times. ALSO READ: Musk hints at removal of legacy blue tick, says ‘that are truly corrupt’

Where is Elon Musk's Roadster Tesla?

According to the website 'Where is roadster', after five years and four days since the launch, the vehicle is at:

From Earth- The current location is 32 crore km from Earth and moving toward Earth at a speed of 12,600 km/h.

From Mars- The car is 45 crore km away from Mars, travelling at a speed of 25,743 km/h.

From Sun- The car is 22 crore km from the Sun and is moving away from it at a speed of 19,025 km/h.

Starman has completed about 3.2864 orbits around the Sun since launch. The orbital period is about 557 days.

Story of Roadster and Starman

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, chose to launch his personal Tesla Roadster on the first test flight of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket in 2018. The Tesla Roadster was used as a test payload for the Falcon Heavy, a powerful rocket designed to launch large objects into orbit, in order to demonstrate the rocket's capabilities.

The Roadster was loaded into the Falcon, along with a "Starman" dummy dressed in a spacesuit, and launched toward Mars. The rocket was launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre on February 6, 2018, and the Roadster was successfully placed into a heliocentric orbit around the sun.