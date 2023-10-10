X (Twitter) users can now choose to receive replies only from verified accounts
As per X owner Elon Musk, the feature ‘should help a lot with spam bots.’
Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a feature with which users can ensure that only those with verified handles on X can reply to their posts.
“You can now limit replies to verified users,” the social media giant said on Tuesday.
A screenshot of the social network's updated reply limitation menu shows that in addition to the three existing options, people have a a new fourth option, called ‘Verified accounts.’ The existing options are – ‘Everyone,’ ‘Accounts you follow,’ and ‘Only accounts you mention.’
Responding to the announcement, company owner Musk, the world's richest person, noted that the new feature ‘should help a lot with spam bots.’
According to TechCrunch, the ability to allow only verified profiles to reply to a post is applicable to both paid and free users. This means that people who are not members of the $8 per month X Premium, can also choose to limit replies to only those who have subscribed to Premium.
The change has already been rolled out across both smartphones and personal computers, as per Mashable.
