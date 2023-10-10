X (Twitter) users can now choose to receive replies only from verified accounts

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a feature with which users can ensure that only those with verified handles on X can reply to their posts. You can choose to block unverified X accounts from posting comments on your posts (Image courtesy: X)

“You can now limit replies to verified users,” the social media giant said on Tuesday.

A screenshot of the social network's updated reply limitation menu shows that in addition to the three existing options, people have a a new fourth option, called ‘Verified accounts.’ The existing options are – ‘Everyone,’ ‘Accounts you follow,’ and ‘Only accounts you mention.’

Responding to the announcement, company owner Musk, the world's richest person, noted that the new feature ‘should help a lot with spam bots.’

According to TechCrunch, the ability to allow only verified profiles to reply to a post is applicable to both paid and free users. This means that people who are not members of the $8 per month X Premium, can also choose to limit replies to only those who have subscribed to Premium.

The change has already been rolled out across both smartphones and personal computers, as per Mashable.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail