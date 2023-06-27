Xbox collaborates with Barbie film for exclusive cars, console, and collectibles!

Xbox is once again venturing beyond the gaming realm with an impressive collaboration tied to the upcoming Barbie film. Xbox and Barbie join forces. (Image Credit: Warner Bros Pictures)

Directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, known for her work on "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," the movie features a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, making it one of the most eagerly awaited films of the summer.

In its tradition of partnering with various properties and franchises, Xbox has previously released limited edition controllers tied to movies like "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

Now, the gaming giant has unveiled a major multi-faceted crossover with the highly anticipated Barbie film, bringing the worlds of Xbox and Barbie together in exciting ways.

The crossover extends to Xbox's popular open-world racing title, Forza Horizon 5.

Players will have the opportunity to acquire two Barbie-themed cars within the game, namely a hot pink 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV and Ken's sleek silver 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. These vehicles will be available for free through Forza Horizon 5's in-game message center, allowing players to race in style.

This collaboration isn't limited to the virtual world. Xbox has also partnered with Barbie to create a lineup of ten Barbie dolls, each sporting Xbox gear and accessories. These dolls will be part of an international sweepstakes event, giving fans the chance to win these special edition collectibles.

The centerpiece of the collaboration is undoubtedly the hot pink Barbie controller. Designed specifically for this crossover, the controller features four interchangeable faceplates, each showcasing a unique design inspired by outfits from the upcoming Barbie film. This marks a significant milestone for Xbox as it is the first time the company has officially released controller faceplates, providing users with even more personalization options.

The most eye-catching element of the collaboration is the pink Xbox Series S console, seamlessly integrated into a triple-tiered Barbie DreamHouse.

The console sits horizontally within the dollhouse structure, complete with furniture and a small pool in the back. Xbox fans will have the opportunity to win both the controller and console through giveaways on July 10, hosted on Xbox's Twitter account and Microsoft Rewards.

While this collaboration is an exciting promotional venture tied to the Barbie film, it also introduces a few firsts for Xbox's special edition hardware.

The official release of Xbox controller faceplates opens up new possibilities for personalized designs, eliminating the need to produce entirely new controller models. Plus, the Barbie Series S console represents the first time Xbox has built an official console into a collectible structure.