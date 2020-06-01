e-paper
Travel

As coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease, Thailand’s reopening is ‘same-same but different’

As Thailand's daily tally of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to single digits most days over the past two weeks, authorities continue to ease restrictions put in place to combat the pandemic.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Women wearing protective face masks and dressed in traditional costumes visit Wat Chaiwatthanaram after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city of Ayutthaya Historical Park, Thailand, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Women wearing protective face masks and dressed in traditional costumes visit Wat Chaiwatthanaram after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city of Ayutthaya Historical Park, Thailand, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
         

As Thailand’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to single digits most days over the past two weeks, authorities continue to ease restrictions put in place to combat the pandemic.

Previous routines are both familiar and new as Thais return to daily life.

Buddhist monks are in streets at dawn collecting alms, having added face masks to their garb. Businesses such as shopping malls have reopened, checking customers for fevers and dispensing sanitizing gel for their convenient use. Food courts and restaurants serve up their usual spicy delights, but diners must keep their distance from one another.

It’s a case of “same-same but different,” as a saying popular with locals and tourists goes.

Thailand’s parliament approves $58 bln economic package to ease virus impact

Thailand’s parliament passed a 1.9 trillion baht ($58 billion) economic support package on Sunday to ease the impact of the coronavirus.

The legislation, comprising three bills, include a government plan to borrow 1 trillion baht and central bank measures worth another 900 billion baht in soft loans and support for corporate bonds.

Of the 1 trillion baht of borrowing, 600 billion baht will be for public heath works and relief measures, and the rest for rebuilding the economy and job creation.

The bills must next be approved by the upper house Senate, which is expected to convene in early June, before they can become law.

The latest steps follow billions of dollars of stimulus measures introduced earlier this year to cope with the impact of the coronavirus on the Thai economy, which is heading into a recession.

Thailand began this month to gradually ease some restrictions introduced to contain the virus. More businesses classified as medium to high risks, including cinemas and gyms, will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Thailand’s central bank has said it expects the economy to sharply contract this year as the pandemic hit businesses and households.

Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The country has confirmed 3,081 cases and 57 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

(With inputs for Associated Press and Reuters.)

