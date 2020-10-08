e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / ‘Be one with the fish’ aquarium yoga among Hong Kong Ocean Park’s new offerings amid coronavirus

‘Be one with the fish’ aquarium yoga among Hong Kong Ocean Park’s new offerings amid coronavirus

Against the vivid backdrop of a giant aquarium filled with sharks, manta rays and other aquatic life, a yoga group on Thursday performed side planks, chair poses and lunges, their arms outstretched to the ceiling.

travel Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Hong Kong
People take part in a yoga class at Ocean Park's aquarium, as a new activity to attract visitors amid a drop in tourists due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 8, 2020.
People take part in a yoga class at Ocean Park's aquarium, as a new activity to attract visitors amid a drop in tourists due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 8, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Against the vivid backdrop of a giant aquarium filled with sharks, manta rays and other aquatic life, a yoga group on Thursday performed side planks, chair poses and lunges, their arms outstretched to the ceiling. Hong Kong’s cash-strapped Ocean Park has begun offering fitness activities such as yoga, meditation and dance classes to keep its flagging business afloat and offset deep losses due to coronavirus restrictions that have battered tourism in the Asian financial hub.

A person takes part in a yoga class at Ocean Park's aquarium, a new activity to attract visitors amid a drop in tourists due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 8, 2020.
A person takes part in a yoga class at Ocean Park's aquarium, a new activity to attract visitors amid a drop in tourists due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 8, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Yoga instructor Jessica Lee said the fish in the aquarium were a calming presence during her class. “It’s really nice to be almost at one with them,” she said. “I feel as if I am in the water, moving as fluidly as they are.” The 43-year-old theme park and Walt Disney Co’s Hong Kong Disneyland have been shuttered for most of the year, only reopening in September. Both parks are mandated to operate at a maximum of half-capacity and face masks remain compulsory. At over HK$6 billion in debt according to its latest annual report, Ocean Park secured a HK$5.4 billion ($580 million) government bailout in May which it said would help it stay operational for another year. Anti-government protests last year and the rise of competing amusement parks in the region such as Chimelong Ocean Kingdom on China’s Hengqin island, have exacerbated pressure on both Ocean Park and Hong Kong Disneyland.

People take part in a yoga class at Ocean Park's aquarium, as a new activity to attract visitors amid a drop in tourists due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 8, 2020.
People take part in a yoga class at Ocean Park's aquarium, as a new activity to attract visitors amid a drop in tourists due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 8, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Ocean Park also said it would for the first time open hiking trails underneath its cable car ride which overlooks the South China Sea. Air-conditioned tents will be available for those who want to camp and barbecue, it said. However, 26-year-old resident Sze who was visiting Ocean Park on Thursday, said paying an additional cost for yoga and hiking seemed unnecessary when she was only interested in the rides. “We need to pay extra money to join the hiking activities while hiking is supposed to be free,” said Sze, who did not want to give her full name. “Doing yoga is also free if you go into the wild.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Travel bubbles likely to continue till March-April: Hardeep Singh Puri
Travel bubbles likely to continue till March-April: Hardeep Singh Puri
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In