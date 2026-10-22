16-year-old student in Malaysia arrested after live-streaming alleged axe attack on teacher in class

A 16-year-old teen at an international school in Malaysia was arrested after he live-streamed an alleged attack on a teacher. The video, which has now been removed by the authorities, shows the student holding an axe and a lighter.

What was the video about?

The 16-year-old student in Malaysia was seen carrying an axe in a video shared on social media. (Screengrab (X))

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The video, which was initially shared on Facebook but later removed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), captured the student filming himself with the phone tied to his head.

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It captures him in the bathroom, and an axe is also spotted in the video. The clip then shows the teen rushing towards a hallway and dropping a lighter midway. As he approaches a classroom, the camera shows a woman sitting in the teacher’s seat raising her hands in front of her face.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video related to the alleged incident, captured on CCTV, shows a teen entering a classroom with an axe and charging towards a woman. After a few moments, he rushes out and enters through another door. It ends with his classmates holding him down and taking the axe away. What did the police say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video related to the alleged incident, captured on CCTV, shows a teen entering a classroom with an axe and charging towards a woman. After a few moments, he rushes out and enters through another door. It ends with his classmates holding him down and taking the axe away. What did the police say? {{/usCountry}}

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Sarawak acting police commissioner Saifullizan Ishak said in a statement that the police were notified about a disturbance at the school at 8:03 am on October 21. They were told that a student brought fireworks to school and also injured a teacher with an axe.

“The victim reportedly sustained a cut to her hand,” Ishak told local media. “Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full cause of the incident and gather relevant evidence,” he added.

What did the school say?

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Tunku Putra-HELP School, the school involved in the incident, told news portal Borneo Post that the teacher had suffered no critical injuries and was recovering well.

The institution stated that it immediately activated emergency response protocols and informed emergency services.

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“Students in the affected classroom managed to evacuate the area, and no other injuries were reported,” the school said. “The matter remains under police investigation, and the school will continue to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities.” The school added that he was no longer enrolled.

Has the student been released?

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Initially, the 16-year-old student was arrested. Ishak later said in a statement that he was released on police bail. The police said that an investigation is underway.