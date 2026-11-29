While many teenagers are busy preparing for college applications, a 17-year-old student from the US has already founded an artificial intelligence (AI) startup and spoken at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Rhythm Bazari, a high school student from Atlanta, Georgia, credits LinkedIn for helping him build professional connections and access opportunities.

A teenage AI entrepreneur credited LinkedIn for helping him build connections and speak at the United Nations headquarters. (LinkedIn/Rhythm Bazari) more less

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(Also read: AI startup founder shares name with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, says controversy has boosted his business)

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According to a November 27 report by Fortune, Bazari believes the professional networking platform has played a significant role in his entrepreneurial journey.

“Every networking thing I’ve done has been through LinkedIn, to be honest,” Bazari told the outlet.

From social media to the United Nations

Bazari's journey to the United Nations began when he came across Instagram posts featuring students his age attending international events. Curious about how they secured such opportunities, the teenager began exploring ways to participate himself.

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{{^usCountry}} He eventually contacted the International Organization of Youth, which invited him to speak at its International Youth Conference (IYC 14), held alongside the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He eventually contacted the International Organization of Youth, which invited him to speak at its International Youth Conference (IYC 14), held alongside the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

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The connections he developed subsequently helped him secure an opportunity to speak at an event on AI and human development at the UN headquarters.

“I just presented at the United Nations Crazy right?” Bazari wrote in a LinkedIn post, sharing his experience.

According to the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the event was held on September 23, 2026, at the Trusteeship Council Chamber.

Building an AI startup at 17

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Bazari is the founder of Avants AI, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to assist jobseekers and employers with recruitment-related tasks.

According to his official website, the initiative began during his internship at KR3 Information Systems. It initially focused on CV analysis, interview practice and career preparation before expanding into recruitment solutions for employers.

Bazari told Fortune that the platform has around 1,000 users and has processed approximately 5,000 CVs. However, the startup is not currently generating revenue.

Making technology accessible

Beyond entrepreneurship, Bazari also runs Minorities in STEM, a youth-led non-profit organisation aimed at expanding access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

(Also read: Two Indian teenage founders raise $1.3 million for Y Combinator-backed AI startup)

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In an August 2026 article he authored for Channel Kindness, Bazari revealed that his interest in addressing educational inequalities grew after his school's robotics programme faced potential closure in 2024.

His organisation, according to the article, had reached more than 250,000 students across over 40 countries by August.

Despite embracing artificial intelligence, the teenage entrepreneur told Fortune that he prefers writing his own LinkedIn posts, using AI only to generate images.