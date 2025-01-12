2 men in Noida suffocate to death after chhole left on stove fills room with smoke

Two young men were tragically found dead in their rented accommodation in Noida’s Sector 70, Uttar Pradesh, after a pot of chhole (chickpeas) was left cooking on a stove overnight, causing the room to fill with smoke. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, according to a report by India Today. Two men in Noida suffocated to death as smoke from an unattended stove filled their room.(Pinterest)

Victims identified as food cart vendors

The deceased have been identified as Upendra (22) and Shivam (23), who operated a food cart selling chhole kulche and bhatura in the area. The duo resided in a small, poorly ventilated room in Basai village.

Neighbours became alarmed after noticing smoke seeping from their quarters early in the morning. Upon breaking down the door, they discovered the two men unconscious. They were immediately rushed to the district hospital in Sector 39, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Smoke from unattended stove suspected as cause

Police investigations revealed that the men had left a pot of chhole cooking on a gas stove before retiring for the night. The unattended stove burned throughout the night, causing the food to char and the room to fill with thick smoke.

“Initial investigation suggests that suffocation caused by the accumulation of smoke and carbon monoxide in the unventilated room led to their deaths,” said a Noida Police official.

Post-mortem examination pending

Authorities have sent the bodies for an autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death. Police stated that there were no external injuries on the bodies.

“The post-mortem will provide more clarity, but our initial findings indicate suffocation as the likely cause,” added the official.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of leaving stoves or cooking appliances unattended, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces.