Delhi restaurant’s ‘eat chole bhature, lose weight’ health hack goes viral. Internet has a lot to say
“Eat chole bhature, lose weight, get rid of diseases,” reads the poster, when translated from Hindi to English, stuck on a wall inside a restaurant in Delhi.
A restaurant in Delhi has sparked a wave of reactions on social media after a poster inside it went viral online. The poster displays a bold health hack. Wondering what it reads? Well, it says, “Eat chole bhature, lose weight, get rid of diseases.”
This viral health hack, which is put up on a wall of the restaurant called Gopal Ji in Delhi, was shared on X by the handle @psychedelhic with the caption, “Only in Delhi can you expect this. Eat chole bhature, lose weight. Reduce diseases.”
The X user also shared a picture of a scrumptious plate of chole bhature and another of the crowd outside Gopal Ji restaurant. A banner outside the restaurant claims that it doesn’t have any branches.
The post was shared on May 26 on X. It has since received over 44,500 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
“This is funny and outrageous,” posted an individual.
Another added, “I have been eating at this place since I was in my 6th grade. Us samay ek plate 7 Rs. ki aati thi, aur ab 120 ki ho chuki hai! But, best chhole bhature hain! [Back then, one plate cost 7 rupees, and now it costs 120 rupees! But they still have the best chhole bhature!]”
“This is exactly how various brands market by saying 100% natural and organic with no side effects. Whereas in reality, millions risk their life by consuming toxic concoctions,” said a third.
A fourth commented, “It’s all fun and games until FSSAI sees this and makes him pay a hefty fine.”
