Ankur Warikoo says he didn’t compromise on chole bhature, sweets during 10 kg-weight loss journey
Ankur Warikoo shared that during his 10-kg weight loss journey, consuming chole bhature and sweets was “not rare, but quite common”.
Ankur Warikoo, who turned “fat-free at 43”, took to social media to share how he shed 10 kg in just 12 months to get a lean body. Much to everybody’s surprise, he said that he didn’t compromise on “chole bhature and sweets” during his weight loss journey and that he had them on most days.
“The 3T model - track, train and transform,” wrote Warikoo on X. In the subsequent posts, he broke down each of the three models in a bit to “inspire others to take charge of their health”.
He said that the first step towards being fit is to track the calories one is “consuming” and “burning.” He stressed that the “only way to lose fat/weight in the body is to get to a calorie deficit”—consuming fewer calories than one spends.
Warikoo also shared his usual diet plan, which includes whey protein, nuts, paneer, eggs, fruits, pulses, vegetables, and curd, among other things. Warikoo, who is an eggetarian, consumes his first meal at 9 am and eats nothing after 6:30 pm.
Warikoo added, “Of course, I had days where I had chole bhature and sweets - those were not rare, but quite common.”
According to him, the next important thing is to train your body, as a “calorie deficit” makes one look “skinny.” Warikoo added, “I lifted weights to build muscles.”
He added that the key to transformation lies in being “consistent”.
In addition to these, Warikoo said that he used to eat the “same meals” mostly to keep “calorie math in mind”. He further highlighted the importance of sleep and stressed that one should sleep for more than seven hours a day.
“How you feel when you look at your body is how you think the world feels when they look at you!” Warikoo left his followers with this thought.
