Ankur Warikoo shares his weight loss journey, reveals what he did when he was told to ‘stop walking’ 10 years ago

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo took to Instagram to share an incident that fueled his weight loss journey a decade ago. In 2012, Warikoo was diagnosed with a medical condition called Avascular Necrosis, which resulted in the decay of his right hip bone. As a result, doctors advised him to “stop walking”. That’s when he decided to take charge of his life and began his fitness journey. Ankur Warikoo shared these before (left) and after (right) pics after losing ten kg in a year to become a "different person". (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)

After undergoing surgery and recovering from the condition, Warikoo decided to get fit and joined a gym. “In a moment of craziness, I decided I would run a marathon! I joined a gym for the first time in my life. And started to run,” wrote Warikoo while sharing before and after pics of his transformation on Instagram.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Although he struggled at first due to inactivity, he kept going. “10 months later, I completed the half-marathon of 21 kms,” he added.

However, he didn’t feel the satisfaction he expected from achieving his goal because it “didn’t require him to show up every day”.

At 33, he challenged himself to get 6-pack abs. “My body fat percentage as of that day was 26%. Abs show when body fat reaches sub-10% levels! I needed to change my entire life. My diet, my sleep schedule, my fitness regime. And I did. I got the 6-pack abs. I got fit. Working out became a daily affair,” the entrepreneur continued.

He then decided to go ‘fat-free at 43’, drawing inspiration from years old HT brunch cover featuring Farhan Akhtar.

“And I know that this routine, lifestyle, and mindset, which started 10 years back, will stay with me for life,” he acknowledged.

Warikoo concluded his post with the line: “Forever grateful for this ‘second’ life.”

Recently, Ankur Warikoo shared a series of posts on X, revealing how he became a different person a year apart. He shared his fitness journey to “inspire others to take charge of their health”.