From chole bhature to shrikhand, Indian dishes that will leave you wanting more

From Ugadi, which has just gone by to Baisakhi, Chaitra Navratri, Navratri, and more, April is the month of festivals. There is no better way to learn about and take part in different cultures than partaking in the festivals. If you want to indulge in some delicious foods, Puja Darshan, host of The Tastes of India Podcast on Audible, has got you covered.

Here are some lip-smacking dishes to make that you can make:

Masala Paniyaram with Dosa

Ingredients:

Idli or dosa batter - 2 cups

Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp

Curry leaves - 5 to 7

Asafoetida - 1/4 tsp

Shallots/big onion - 1/3 cup, finely chopped

Green chillis - 1 to 2, finely chopped

Coriander leaves - 3 tbsp finely chopped

Oil - 1/2 tbsp and to shallow fry

Salt (to taste)

Method:

Heat 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a small pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds. Once they start crackling, add curry leaves and fry for a few seconds.

Add chopped onion and green chilli. Sauté until the onion turns light pink. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down.

In a large bowl, add the idli batter. Mix in the onion mixture, coriander leaves, and salt to taste.

Adjust the consistency of the batter if needed by adding a little water. It should be thicker than dosa batter but not as thick as idli batter.

Heat a paniyaram pan over medium heat. Add a few drops of oil to each round mould.

Pour a spoonful of batter into each mould, filling only about 3/4 of each mould.

Cover the pan with a lid or plate and cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes until the bottom surface turns light golden brown.

Remove the lid and flip each paniyaram using a fork and spoon. Cook the other side for about a minute until it turns light golden.

Transfer the cooked paniyarams to a plate. Serve hot with coconut chutney, onion tomato chutney, or idli podi.

Coconut Mint Rice

Ingredients:

Raw rice - 1 cup

Onion - 2, finely chopped

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder - 1/4 tsp

Red Chilli Powder (to taste)

Salt (to taste)

Tamarind paste - 2 tbsp

Mint leaves - 1 cup, tightly packed

Coriander leaves - 1/2 cup

Grated Coconut - 1/2 cup

Green chilli - 3

Oil - 3 tbsp

Black Cardamom - 1

Green Cardamom - 2

Cinnamon - 1 inch

Cloves - 3

Javitri - 1 pcs

Pepper - 5

Star Anise - 1

Bay leaf - 1

Fennel seeds - 1/2 tsp

Cumin seeds - 1/2 tsp

Mustard Seeds - 1/2 tsp

Method:

Rinse the rice and soak it for 30 minutes, then drain and set aside.

Grind mint leaves and coriander leaves to make a fine paste, then set it aside.

Grind coconut and green chilies separately and set aside.

Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add all the whole spices and cumin seeds to the pan, along with chopped onions and turmeric powder, and fry until golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste and fry until the raw smell disappears.

Add the mint paste, coconut paste, red chilli powder, salt, and tamarind paste. Stir-fry for a few minutes.

Add rice to the mixture and mix well. Pour in two cups of water and mix everything thoroughly. Cook uncovered on a low flame.

Stir occasionally while cooking to ensure an even mixing of the masala.

Once the water evaporates, turn off the heat.

Cover and let it rest for some time to allow any remaining uncooked rice to cook in the steam.

You can now serve the flavoured rice with raita and papad.

Mango Shrikhand

Ingredients:

Plain curd - 500 gm

Mango puree - 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Saffron strands - 1 pinch

Powdered sugar - 1/4 cup

Method:

Place a fine-mesh strainer over a large bowl and line it with a muslin cloth. Pour the curd into the strainer. Gather the corners of the cloth and tie them into a bundle.

Place some weight on the bundle and refrigerate it overnight or for 6-7 hours to allow the water to drain out completely.

Keep aside the thickened curd collected. You can discard the drained liquid or consume it.

Transfer the thickened curd to a medium mixing bowl and add mango puree, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and powdered sugar. Mix everything well using a wire whisk until smooth and creamy.

Refrigerate the mango shrikhand for at least an hour. Garnish with your choice of dry fruits and nuts before serving. Mango Shrikhand pairs deliciously with Puri or as a dessert on its own. Enjoy!

Coconut and Jaggery Modak

Ingredients:

Coconut - 2 cups, grated

Jaggery - 1 cup, powdered or grated

Cardamom Powder - 1 tsp

Ghee - 3 tsp, optional

Rice Flour - 1 cup

Water - 1 cup

Salt - 1 pinch, optional

Method:

For making the filling (puran), heat a pan and add ghee. Add jaggery and coconut, sauté until well blended and thickened. Mix in cardamom powder and turn off the heat. Let it cool down.

For making the dough, bring 1 cup of water to boil. Add ghee and salt, mix well.

Turn off the heat and add rice flour, stirring until well combined.

Cover and let it rest for 4-5 minutes until slightly cooled.

Transfer the dough to a clean plate, add 1-2 tsp of ghee, and knead into a smooth dough. Keep it covered.

Divide the dough into equal-sized balls and keep them covered.

To make the modak, divide the filling into equal 1 tbsp measures and form neat balls. Set aside.

Take a lemon-sized ball of rice flour dough and flatten it.

Use your fingers and thumb to make small cups out of the dough.

Place one ball of the sweet mixture in the center and bring the edges to the top, sealing it. Ensure the top is pointy.

Repeat the same with the rest of the dough.

Grease the steamer with some ghee and place all the prepared modak on it.

Close the lid and steam for 10-12 minutes or until the outer cover becomes shiny.

Remove from the steamer, let it cool down, and serve.

Chole Bhature

Ingredients:

For the chole

White Chickpeas / Kabuli Chana - 250 gms

Tomatoes - 3, roughly chopped

Onion - 2, roughly chopped

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tbsp

Green Chilli - 3 to 4

Green Chilli - 2 to 3, slit in between

Coriander Powder - 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder - 1/2 tsp

Red Chilli Powder - 1/2 tsp or to taste

Chole Masala Powder- - 2 tbsp

Anardana Powder or Amchur Powder - 1 tsp

Black Cardamom - 1 pc

Cinnamon Stick - 1 pc

Cloves - 4 to 5

Dry Kasturi Methi - 1 tsp, roasted

Tea - 2 tsp

Oil - 4 tbsp

Salt (to taste)

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Asafoetida - 1/4 tsp

Ginger Julienne - 2 inches

Method:

Grind onions and tomatoes separately to make smooth pastes. Set aside.

Heat 4 tbsp oil in a pressure cooker over medium heat.

Add ground onion and stir well.

Add cinnamon stick, cloves, and black cardamom.

Fry onions until golden brown, stirring occasionally.

Add a little water and continue frying until onions are cooked well and develop a nice taste. Now add ginger-garlic paste and fry for a few minutes.

Add ground tomato and salt. Fry until the oil separates.

Add coriander powder, anardana powder, chole masala powder, turmeric powder, and red chilli powder. Fry for 4-5 minutes until the raw smell disappears and the oil separates.

Add chickpeas along with water as needed.

In a separate pan, boil one bowl of water. Add 2 tsp tea and let it brew well, then strain. Add this tea water to the chickpea masala.

Close the pressure cooker lid and cook for about 7-8 whistles.

Turn off the heat and let the pressure release naturally.

Open the lid of the pressure cooker and add the roasted kasturi methi leaves. Mix well.

In a small tadka pan, heat ghee. Add asafoetida, ginger, and green chillies. Cook for 1 minute.

Add this tempering to the prepared chickpeas and mix well.

The tasty chole recipe is ready to be served, along with Bhature, roti, rice, puri, paratha, or naan.

Ingredients for preparing Bhature:

Maida / all purpose flour - 2 cups

Curd - 1 cup

Sugar - 1 tsp

Salt - 1 tsp

Oil (to deep fry)

Water, if needed

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, sugar, and salt. Mix well. Add the curd to the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Gradually add a small amount of water if the dough is too dry, and knead until it forms a smooth and soft dough.

Drizzle a little oil onto the dough and knead again until well incorporated.

Cover the bowl with a cloth and set it aside in a warm place for about 5 hours to allow natural fermentation.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadai. Before frying, knead the dough once again.

Take a small portion of the dough and roll it into a small to medium-sized ball.

Lightly grease the rolling surface with oil and roll out the dough into approximately a 4-inch round.

Carefully slide the bhatura into the hot oil and gently press it down with a slotted spoon until it puffs up.

Flip the bhatura to the other side and cook until golden brown.

Remove the bhatura from the oil and place them on a kitchen paper towel to absorb excess oil. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.

Serve hot with chole.