₹3 lakh stipend, hotel stay: IIT student’s Bengaluru internship sparks debate

Agarwal revealed that the internship offer is from an American company that is owned by Indians. While he declined to name the firm, he did reveal that it works in the cybersecurity space.

“22 year old cousin, IIT, got internship for 3 months in Bangalore. 3L per month, plus stay in a hotel,” the investor said in his X post.

An IIT student’s internship package in Bengaluru has sparked a wave of reactions online after investor and entrepreneur Kush Agarwal shared details of the offer on X. Agarwal claimed that his cousin had landed an internship in Bengaluru where he would be paid ₹3 lakh per month. His cousin, a student at an IIT, would also get free accommodation at a hotel on top of the impressive stipend, Agarwal claimed.

Internet reacts The post quickly went viral, drawing a mix of admiration, disbelief, envy and debate about salaries and India’s hiring landscape.

Several users were stunned that an intern could earn ₹3 lakh per month. “Wow, 3L a month for an internship is wild. And a hotel on top of that? Sounds like a dream start. What kind of company is it?” asked one user.

(Also read: Company threatens to withhold intern’s stipend: ‘Should I die for ₹5,000?’)

A few pointed to the advantage of graduating from elite institutions. “Being in top institutions does give you a great headstart,” another user commented.

Some users compared the internship package with what experienced professionals earn. “22 year olds getting 3L/month internships while experienced employees are facing layoffs Seriously not balanced,” one person wrote.