Company threatens to withhold intern’s stipend: ‘Should I die for ₹5,000?’

A Jaipur-based MBA student has taken to social media to express her frustration after allegedly being told that the company where she interned for three months may withhold her stipend over performance concerns. The student claimed that the company is threatening to withhold her stipend of ₹15,000 (Pexels)

Shruti, who shared her experience on X, said she felt “exhausted”, “helpless”, and “completely defeated” after learning that her stipend had been put on hold just weeks before the internship is due to end on May 23.

‘Stipend was never performance-based’ According to Shruti, the company — which she did not name — informed her that she might receive only a partial payment of her ₹15,000 stipend, and that too if her performance improved.

“Today my manager texted me saying they’ve decided to put my stipend on hold and might give a partial amount ‘if I perform better’ because they’re not satisfied with my performance,” Shruti wrote on X.

(Also read: Employee claims HR denied salary after she quit within a week over 'toxic' work culture)

She claimed that the stipend agreement had never been linked to performance.

“Nothing like that was ever mentioned before. And now my internship is literally ending on the 23rd. What exactly am I supposed to magically prove in 2 weeks?” she questioned.

The total stipend amounted to ₹15,000 for the entire three-month internship period — or ₹5,000 per month.