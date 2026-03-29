Ludhiana: Vet varsity approves revised ₹22,000 stipend for interns

The Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has approved a revised stipend of ₹22,000 per month for its veterinary interns. The decision to increase the stipend from ₹15,000 to ₹22,000 was taken during the board of management meeting held on Wednesday (March 25), the university said on Saturday. The revised stipend will be implemented after the issuance of an official notification. VC JPS Gill said the approval reflects the university’s commitment to student welfare and academic development. (HT Photo)

Vice-chancellor JPS Gill said the approval reflects the university’s commitment to student welfare and academic development. He added that the required administrative formalities are being completed to ensure smooth implementation of the revised stipend.

Gill said internships form a crucial part of veterinary education, providing hands-on exposure in clinical practice, livestock management and field-based problem solving. He said the enhanced stipend would help ease financial pressure on interns and motivate them to perform their duties with greater dedication and professionalism.

The revision comes after veterinary interns were receiving a stipend of ₹15,000 per month and had been demanding a hike for nearly six months. In September, interns staged a month-long sit-in outside the university’s Veterinary Hospital, which was later withdrawn following assurances from authorities.

A meeting was subsequently held on October 28, 2025, in Chandigarh, where finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, senior officials and the VC reportedly agreed to revise the stipend to ₹22,000 per month.

The finance department issued formal approval on January 12, which was forwarded to the university by the animal husbandry department on January 19.

The proposal was later placed before the board of management, which cleared it in its March 25 meeting.

With the approval now in place, the university is expected to issue the notification shortly, after which the revised stipend will come into effect.