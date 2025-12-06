52-year-old Zepto delivery woman with disability inspires customer with her grit, company responds with praise

A heartwarming video of a handicapped Zepto delivery woman has gone viral after a customer recorded their brief yet powerful interaction and posted it on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by Mallika Arora, has drawn widespread admiration for the delivery agent’s resilience and spirit. A 52-year-old Zepto delivery woman with disability was praised online after a customer shared her inspiring story.(Instagram/officialmalikaarora)

The encounter that moved viewers

In the now viral video, Arora is seen asking the delivery agent about her work. The woman, identified as 52 year old Veena Devi, responds with pride that she is employed as a delivery partner with Zepto. When Arora gently asks about her legs, Veena openly shares that she is fifty percent handicapped yet has been working continuously since June of last year to support herself.

Arora, visibly emotional, asks how she can help her. Veena replies with a simple request: “Just keep supporting me.” The exchange ends with Arora praising her courage, telling her, “I am very proud of you, keep going.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The short conversation has resonated deeply with viewers who described it as both inspiring and humbling.

A caption that captured the internet’s attention

Along with the video, Arora wrote an emotional caption: “Today I saw a fifty two year old Zepto delivery lady fifty percent paralysed, yet smiling and working with full spirit. In that moment, I realised some people don’t just live, they fight every day. She didn’t deliver an order, but she delivered inspiration.”

Her words struck a chord across social media platforms, prompting people to praise Veena’s fortitude. Even Zepto’s official Instagram account responded with a heartfelt comment, saying, “Proud of her”.

Online reactions pour in

The post quickly drew reactions from people who shared how the video inspired them. One user wrote, “This truly made my day, such immense courage.” Another said, “Stories like hers remind us to stop complaining and start appreciating.” A third user commented, “She is an inspiration in the truest sense.” Someone else remarked, “Women like her deserve all the respect in the world.” Another person added, “Feeling emotional after watching this, there is so much strength in her smile.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)