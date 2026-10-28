6-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh wins Toyota Fortuner with grandmother's 200 lucky draw coupon

A 6-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur recently won a Toyota Fortuner in a lucky draw after his grandmother purchased a coupon for ₹200 at a Garba event last year.

The news of the unusual win has sparked a buzz online. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a report by NDTV, the 6-year-old identified as Medansh Raikwar won the prize in a lucky draw organised at Shri Sarkar Dham in Abhapuri. His grandmother, Kiran Raikwar, had reportedly bought the coupon last year and entered his grandson’s name.

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Little did she know that the ticket, which cost her just ₹200, would bring her family such a big surprise.

The family had been hoping to buy a car for two years. So naturally when Medansh was announced as the winner in 2026, the family was overjoyed.

According to a report by Money Control, the 6-year-old received a grand welcome with drums and celebrations as relatives and locals gathered to congratulate him. The family also performed a puja and offered prayers to seek blessings after receiving the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} According to HT Auto, the Toyota Fortuner on-road price in Indore starts from Rs. 41.39 lakhs. The on-road price for the top variant goes up to Rs. 60.74 lakhs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to HT Auto, the Toyota Fortuner on-road price in Indore starts from Rs. 41.39 lakhs. The on-road price for the top variant goes up to Rs. 60.74 lakhs. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Kerala man wins 200g gold bar in UAE with randomly selected ticket, to share prize with friends)

How did social media react?

The news of the unusual win has sparked buzz online, with several social media users amazed that a ₹200 coupon led to such a big reward.

Reacting to the news, one user wrote, “Imagine spending just ₹200 and winning a car worth ₹50 lakh.”

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“The grandmother must be feeling so proud. What a memorable moment for the family,” commented another.

“ ₹200 turned into a ₹50 lakh dream. This is truly nbeliveable,” wrote a third user.