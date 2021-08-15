Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'We are a new India': Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post on Independence Day
‘We are a new India’: Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post on Independence Day

75th Independence Day: Smriti Irani share has now gone viral.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST
75th Independence Day: Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share the post.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today on August 15. This is the day that stands as a reminder of the sacrifices that freedom fighters made to free India from British rule. Paying homage to those, union minister Smriti Irani has now shared a heartfelt post. Her share has gone viral.

“There have been many who bled, who suffered, who struggled so that we could breathe free in a Nation we call ‘Matrubhumi’… we live as a homage to their sacrifices, we endeavour to make them proud… together we forge a destiny unparalleled, unmatched… we are a New India,” she wrote. She also added the hashtags #independenceday and #75yearsofindianindependence. Her post is complete with a video playing an instrumental version of the song Vande Mataram.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani on Independence Day:

The post, since being shared a little over an hour ago, has gathered more than 19,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. While many wished ‘Happy Independence Day”, a few others shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

smriti irani 75 years of independence

