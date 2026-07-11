'A good salary isn't enough anymore': Gen Z shares her changing views on work and success

A young professional's candid post about rethinking career success has sparked a conversation on workplace culture, burnout and what employees truly value beyond a paycheck. Young professional reflects on finding purpose beyond a paycheck. (Representative Image)

The post was shared by Nithya Menon on LinkedIn. In her caption, she wrote, "Four years into my career, I have stopped believing that a good salary is enough. I have worked in the social impact sector. I have worked in the corporate world. I now work in education. Every transition has taught me something that no job description or performance review ever could."

She added that one of the biggest misconceptions among young professionals is that success is measured only by salary. "It isn't. Success is being able to look back at the end of the day and know that your work meant something," she wrote.

Reflecting on her corporate experience, Menon said financial stability came with lessons about workplace dynamics. She wrote that she encountered cultures where competition was valued more than collaboration and silence was often rewarded over honesty.

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"I learned that 'being professional' often meant accepting things you knew were wrong. I was praised when I stayed quiet and labelled 'too passionate' when I questioned decisions or spoke up for people," she wrote, adding that she never understood why caring deeply about one's work was considered a weakness.

Menon also addressed common stereotypes associated with Gen Z employees, who are often described as entitled or unwilling to work hard. She questioned whether the generation is simply challenging workplace norms that glorify burnout, disrespect and blind loyalty.

"We believe that boundaries are not laziness. Empathy is not weakness. Respect is not something employees should have to earn after years of being overworked," she wrote.

Sharing how her role in education changed her outlook, Menon highlighted the importance of valuing every individual in an organisation. She said that while schools focus on putting students first, students also need support from adults who feel heard, respected and valued.

"People do not leave because work is hard. People leave when they stop feeling human at work," she wrote.

Her post ended with a message for organisations: “If you want people to care about your mission, start by caring about your people.”