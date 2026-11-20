From a chemist who dusted leftover meat with radioactive material to prove his landlady was recycling meals, to a doctor who swallowed ulcer-causing bacteria to silence medical sceptics, some of science’s greatest breakthroughs began with researchers putting themselves on the line. When conventional trials stalled or colleagues refused to cooperate, these pioneers stepped in as their own guinea pigs. Though risky and controversial, their bold self-experiments transformed the world and earned them science’s highest honour: the Nobel Prize.

George de Hevesy

Nobel laureates George de Hevesy (L) and Tu Youyou (R). (X/@NobelPrize)

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George de Hevesy, who used to stay in a boarding house, suspected that the kitchen was reusing and reserving uneaten meat from diners' plates. However, when he confronted the landlady, she denied it.

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A trained chemist who studied at Budapest University, Berlin Technical University, and the University of Freiburg in Breisgau, he decided to set a trap and sprinkled a trace of radioactive material onto his leftovers.

Nobel laureate George de Hevesy.

Then, days later, he measured the radiation levels in the food he received as his night meal, proving his suspicion correct. About 30 years later, in 1943, he won the prestigious Nobel Prize for the same technique he used at the boarding house to follow the food. He developed the method of radioactive tracing used to trace various things from blood flow to groundwater.

Werner Theodor Otto Forssmann

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{{^usCountry}} Werner Theodor Otto Forssmann was educated at the Askanische Gymnasium in Berlin and then went to the University of Berlin to study medicine. He won the Nobel Prize in 1956 for his pioneering work on heart catheterisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Werner Theodor Otto Forssmann was educated at the Askanische Gymnasium in Berlin and then went to the University of Berlin to study medicine. He won the Nobel Prize in 1956 for his pioneering work on heart catheterisation. {{/usCountry}}

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After graduating from college, he had a radical idea to insert a tube through the elbow to deliver life-saving drugs directly to the heart. However, his colleagues refused to support a clinical trial. Undeterred, Forssmann started experimenting on himself. He would guide a catheter through his body using only local anaesthetic and then X-ray himself to confirm the position. He repeated the experience eight times, but his colleagues labelled his tries as reckless.

Nobel laureate Werner Theodor Otto Forssmann.

Disheartened, he left cardiology and went on to serve as a German medical officer in World War II. However, when he returned home, he was pleasantly shocked to learn that two researchers, André Cournand and Dickinson Richards - with whom he shared his Nobel Prize - had modified his heart catheterisation procedure into an essential tool for diagnosing and treating heart conditions.

Max Theiler

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Max Theiler was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1951 “for his discoveries concerning yellow fever and how to combat it”. He had dedicated his entire career to fighting the mosquito-borne viral disease. Finally, when he invented a vaccine against it, he became one of the first to receive it.

Nobel laureate Max Theiler.

According to the Nobel Awards official website, “Max Theiler succeeded in transmitting the virus to mice, which paved the way for more in-depth research. When the virus was transmitted between mice, a weakened form of the virus was obtained that could make apes immune. In 1937, Theiler succeeded in obtaining an even weaker variant of the virus. This variant, 17D, came to be used as a human vaccine.”

Barry Marshall

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Barry Marshall won the Nobel Prize in 2005, sharing it with his collaborator, Robin Warren. They won the prize “for their discovery of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori and its role in gastritis and peptic ulcer disease”.

It was believed that Peptic ulcers, which are painful sores in the stomach and small intestine, were caused primarily by stress. However, in 1979, Robin Warren and Barry Marshall noticed something in ulcer biopsy samples - unusual spiral-shaped bacteria.

Nobel laureate Barry Marshall.

They suspected that the bacteria were causing the disease, but their animal trials failed. That is when Barry Marshall decided to drink a tube filled with the same bacteria. Within days, he developed stomach pain, nausea and bloating. After ten days, his stomach lining started getting damaged. Marshall then treated himself with antibiotics, which eventually became the standard treatment for ulcers.

Tu Youyou

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Tu Youyou won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for her discoveries concerning a novel therapy against Malaria. Born in China, she studied traditional Chinese medical texts, along with modern medicine, which helped her to isolate a compound that appeared to kill malaria parasites in animal trials.

Nobel laureate Tu Youyou.

To show that it was safe and could be given to people suffering from the disease, she became the first one to take her own medicine.

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