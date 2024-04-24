 Horses run loose in central London, one covered in blood. Viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Horses run loose in central London, one covered in blood. Viral video

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 24, 2024 03:38 PM IST

London: Videos on social media showed a saddled white horse covered in blood running through the street alongside a black one.

Two horses were seen running loose in central London on Wednesday morning, leaving people curious and surprised. The police contained the two horses after a short while. "A number of horses" were set loose in the British capital and the army was called in to help find them, the police had said earlier. Four persons were injured, the BBC reported.

London: The army was called in to help locate the horses, the police said.
London: The army was called in to help locate the horses, the police said.

The animals will be taken to a veterinary care, the police said.

Videos on social media showed a saddled white horse that was covered in blood and a black horse racing through a street near Aldwych, which is in between London’s historic financial center and the West End, the hub of the city's entertainment industry.

A number of prestigious army regiments have horses stabled in central London and the animals are a common sight in the area.

"We are aware of a number of horses that are currently loose in central London and are working with colleagues, including the Army, to locate them," the Westminster branch of London's police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Take a look at one of the videos shared on X:

According to The Telegraph newspaper, five cavalry horses had run loose while exercising at Horse Guards Parade, the ceremonial parade ground in Westminster, close to Buckingham Palace and the Whitehall government district.

The London Ambulance Service received a call with reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road, a spokesperson for the service said.

The two horses were contained near Limehouse, six kilometers east of central London.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
News / Trending / Horses run loose in central London, one covered in blood. Viral video
