Adorable video of otters chasing a butterfly will melt your heart. Watch

Published on Jan 06, 2023 08:32 PM IST

In a short adorable clip that shared on Twitter you can see a bunch of baby otters chasing a butterfly. The video will surely put a smile on your face.

Adorable video of otters chasing butterfly.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
ByVrinda Jain

Are you having a bad day? On any tough day, many of us wish to sit down and relax. And if we get to see something wholesome and heartwarming, then it instantly makes us smile. So, if you are also having a bad day, we just have the video to cheer you up. In a short clip that was shared by Twitter user @buitengebieden you can see a bunch of baby otters chasing a butterfly.

The clip begins to show a bunch of baby otters near a water body. As they all are standing on a rock a butterfly is flying above them. All their attention is towards the butterfly. The small animals try to chase it and follow it carefully. The post's caption read, "Otters and a butterfly."

Take a look at the video here:

This post was shared on January 5. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 16,000 times and has had more than eight lakh views and several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "That butterfly knew what it was doing. Probably had all its butterfly buddies laughing over by the bushes." A second person added, "I was hoping it would fly over the water, it would have been fun to watch them all splash. " A third person wrote, "Nature can be relaxing or just plain fun to watch!"

