Man wins 82 lakh in lottery, says he wants to help school children with the money

ByVrinda Jain
May 25, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Souleymane Sana, a native of Africa recently won ₹82,00,000 in lottery. Now he has pledged to help school children with his money.

Souleymane Sana, a New Bern resident and native of Mali, Africa recently won $100,000 (approximately. 82,00,000) in a scratch-off card. Now with this lottery money, he wants to help school children in his hometown.

Souleymane Sana, who won a lottery.(NC Education lottery)
Souleymane Sana, who won a lottery.(NC Education lottery)

NC Education lottery shared in a press release that 39-year-old Souleymane Sana, who is a dance instructor, purchased $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Neuse Shop & Fuel on West New Bern Road in Kinston. Sana claimed his win at the lottery's headquarters. After deducting the necessary state, and federal taxes, he received $71,259.

In a statement to NC Education lottery, Sana said, "I’m going to keep doing my best to help build more classrooms for the children in Mali. That is the thing that makes me really happy. This was my dream. That was one of the main reasons I bought that scratch ticket was to be able to keep helping them"

He further added, “I love to dance, and I want to teach the children in Mali to love it too. If you talk about culture and you talk about education, they both go together. Some of the money is going to be used to start building a dance center there. My dream is just becoming true little by little and I hope it will keep going.”

