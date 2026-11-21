What started as an ordinary snack break turned into a terrifying encounter with law enforcement for four students in Maryland and all because an artificial intelligence security system mistook a bag of Doritos for a firearm. Following the false alert, armed police officers responded to the scene and placed the teenagers in handcuffs before realising no weapon was involved. Now, the four current and former students at a Maryland high school are taking legal action, alleging the incident left them traumatised.

Who are they suing?

An AI-based system called the police, mistaking a bag of Doritos for a firearm. (Representational image). (Unsplash) more less

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The students, plaintiffs, are suing the company behind the AI gun-detection system, Omnilert. They have also filed lawsuits against the board of education, the Baltimore County police, Kenwood High School's principal and the individual officers involved with the incident. The students have alleged they were unlawfully detained and searched due to human and technological errors.

What had happened?

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Last year, an AI gun detection system mistook a bag of Doritos for a firearm and called the local police, according to a 2025 Guardian report. The system alerted the cops that a student was armed.

The students, including Taki Allen, who was holding the chip packet, were in Kenwood High School in Baltimore when armed police officers approached them.

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{{^usCountry}} “At first, I didn’t know where they were going until they started walking toward me with guns, talking about, ‘Get on the ground,’ and I was like, ‘What?’” Allen told WBAL-TV 11 News television station at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At first, I didn’t know where they were going until they started walking toward me with guns, talking about, ‘Get on the ground,’ and I was like, ‘What?’” Allen told WBAL-TV 11 News television station at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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Allen also said that police made him get on his knees and searched him after putting him in handcuffs. However, the cops didn’t find anything. They also showed him a copy of the picture that triggered the alarm.

“I was just holding a Doritos bag – it was two hands and one finger out, and they said it looked like a gun,” Allen said. He also alleged that while leaving the scene, one officer said, “Hey, thanks for not running away, that would have been a real problem.”

What officials said at the time?

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After the incident, both the school and the police shared separate statements to address the issue.

The school wrote a letter to the families of the students involved. It reportedly said, “We understand how upsetting this was for the individual that was searched as well as the other students who witnessed the incident. Our counselors will provide direct support to the students who were involved in this incident and are also available to speak with any student who may need support.”

At the time, Baltimore county police told WBAL-TV 11 News, “Officers assigned to Precinct 11-Essex responded to Kenwood High School following a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. Once on scene, the person was searched and it was determined the subject was not in possession of any weapons.”

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