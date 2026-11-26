Organisers of a Christmas market in Cornwall, England, have cancelled all bookings and promised full refunds after facing criticism over promotional images generated using artificial intelligence (AI). Visitors and traders complained that the actual event looked very different from the festive scenes shown in the advertisements.

AI-generated images were used to promote the Kenrow Christmas Market in Cornwall (Facebook/Cornwall Winter Wonderland) more less

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Kernow Christmas Market, held at Pool Market near Redruth, opened on November 20. However, visitors arriving at the venue found a largely undecorated warehouse with only a handful of stalls, the BBC reported.

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This was in stark contrast to the AI-generated promotional images, which showed a lavishly decorated Christmas market with illuminated stalls, Christmas trees and festive displays.

On November 24, the organisers announced that the market would accept no further bookings for the rest of 2026. All existing bookings will be cancelled and refunded.

David Rowland, who created the promotional images for the market, described the controversy as a "lesson learned". He said the AI-generated pictures were "so easy to do" and were meant to give visitors a "rough idea" of what to expect.

Christmas market organisers announce refunds

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{{^usCountry}} Rowlands Attractions, which runs the nearby Cornwall Winter Wonderland, said it was "gutted" that things "didn't go as planned". According to FTN News, the Christmas market was intended to complement the Winter Wonderland. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rowlands Attractions, which runs the nearby Cornwall Winter Wonderland, said it was "gutted" that things "didn't go as planned". According to FTN News, the Christmas market was intended to complement the Winter Wonderland. {{/usCountry}}

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Cornwall Winter Wonderland's Facebook page had repeatedly promoted the Christmas market as "our market".

(Also read: Italian firefighters spend 2 days looking for python, then realise photo is AI-generated)

In a statement, Rowlands Attractions acknowledged the criticism it had received. It said: "The criticism we have faced and the words that have been seen on social media and across the news make us look at the world slightly differently.

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"Kindness and compassion goes out of the window so easily to knock something that people don't care to understand the full story of."

The company added: "As a result of this, we are going to cancel and refund all current and future bookings and Kernow Christmas Market will take no further bookings for 2026.

"Any current bookings will be fully refunded and if any traders wish to continue to trade they must book direct with Pool Market."

David Rowland said: "You are never going to make it look exactly like the picture.”

Rowland, who also organises Cornwall Winter Wonderland, said he had initially taken on the market's promotion to help Pool Market.

"I thought it would be nice to help them," he said.

Traders and visitors complain about market

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The market's opening weekend left several traders and visitors disappointed. Photographs shared online showed a mostly empty hall, a few stalls under black gazebos, an undecorated Christmas tree and buckets collecting water from a leaking roof.

Ceilidh Hurrell, who runs Nails, Hair and More in Falmouth, said she felt "let down" after paying £180 for a stall.

She said she had expected the venue to be decorated to "entice people in for Christmas". However, traders arrived to find no advertisements for their stalls and very few festive decorations.

"It was just an empty space. There was nothing to suggest that there's a market going on," Hurrell said.

“We were under the impression we'd be at the Winter Wonderland, not shoved in a warehouse,” another trader told Cornwall Live.

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