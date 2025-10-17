‘America kya kehta tha?’: IRCTC website goes down amid Diwali ticket rush, internet floods with memes

The IRCTC website is reportedly down for thousands of users trying to book train tickets for travel during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays. The railway ticket-booking platform crashed on Friday morning.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Many users shared screenshots of error messages they received while attempting to secure their tickets.

"The server is temporarily unable to serve requests. Error code 109," the error message reads.

Despite the inconvenience, internet users took it lightly. Memes about the website going down went viral, with many joking about the outage, especially when it was needed the most.

Check out the meme-fest that followed:

Memes mocking the situation, with captions like “America kya kehta tha" and "IRCTC is an absolute crash,” have gone viral.

This is not the first time the IRCTC platform has faced technical problems. Past outages and glitches have frustrated travellers, especially during peak travel seasons.

IRCTC outage: Why is the IRCTC website down?

A message on IRCTC read that the server was temporarily unavailable because of heavy traffic. The opening of Tatkal bookings on Friday morning appears to have triggered the outage.

Payment stuck?

If your payment was deducted during a failed IRCTC booking, don’t panic. Refunds usually happen automatically within 3 to 5 working days. Check your email or SMS for confirmation once the system is back.