ChatGPT down? Users freak out, flock to X to share memes: ‘I’m dependent on it’

OpenAI’s popular AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, is currently unavailable for many users. When trying to access the chatbot, most are greeted with the prompt “ChatGPT is currently unavailable.” The outage has caused widespread disruption, and people have taken to X to express their frustration. A few have shown their reaction to the situation with the help of memes. Reportedly, there has been a spike in the number of complaints regarding ChatGPT being down. (Screengrab (X), Unsplash/solenfeyissa)

What did social media say?

“I am so dependent on ChatGPT. I am doomed that it is down,” wrote an X user. Another added, “ChatGPT is down and I don't know what to do with my life.”

A third joined, “Never ever felt life is this struck!” A fourth commented, “Is this some kind of relay? We were without WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram for the day. Then they came back and now we are without ChatGPT? This is a joke.” The individual referenced the incident in which Meta-owned platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp were down globally for thousands of users.

Check out some more memes that have left people chuckling:

If you have to study for exams and depend on ChatGPT, then you may relate to this meme more than anyone else.

Where do you go when you need to check if ChatGPT is down? Social media says, “It's X”.

Are you working on a tight deadline with ChatGPT down? Here's a meme that will feel relatable.

A desperate student's plea?

ChatGPT acknowledges outage

Taking to social media, OpenAI acknowledged an ongoing issue with its Chatbot. "We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we'll keep you updated," the company wrote in an X post.

Alternatives to ChatGPT

If you're currently facing the inconvenience of OpenAI's chatbot being unavailable, fret not! There are a few alternatives that you can use. Consider exploring Google's Gemini, Claude AI, Microsoft Copilot, Jasper AI, Rytr, or Perplexity AI. These AI-powered tools offer a range of capabilities, from generating creative text formats to providing factual information.